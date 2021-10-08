

By Chosomo Phiri

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labour says the delay in intern’s monthly stipend of those who were engaged on graduate internship programme is due to technical challenges recently experienced the system used for processing payments.

In a statement dated October 7, 2021, and signed by secretary for labour Dickson Chunga, the Ministry says it is now actively working with other Government institutions so as to address the challenge as soon as possible.

“The Ministry is actively working with other Government institutions to address the challenge as soon as possible and we wish to assure the interns that all outstanding stipends will be paid to them. The Ministry sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused,” reads the statement in part.

Malawi Government hired thousands of interns earlier this year and they were deployed in ministries and departments across the country.