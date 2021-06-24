Ben Phiri chased out Parliament

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Thyolo Central and Ben Malunga Phiri was on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 chased out of the August house Parliament for inappropriate dressing.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara showed Phiri, former president, Peter Mutharika’s aid matching orders for breaching a dressing code.

The Thyolo central legislator and former local government minister in the ousted DPP government went into the House not wearing a necktie contrary to the House’s stipulated dress code.

Phiri-Malunga was wearing a dark-red Paisley cravat and a matching pocket square.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda observed that what the former minister was wearing was a breach on the Standing Order that deals with the Parliamentary Dressing Code.

“Parliament has a dress code and members know what is supposed to be put on in the house and if any member breach the dress code they told go out,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also the country’s Homeland and Internal Security minister.

After the order, Malunga Phiri obliged and left the August House.

Phiri came to public limelight during 2019 presidential election case when he lied to the the nation that he obtained his PHD paper at Jerusalem University which was questionable credential of high learning institution.