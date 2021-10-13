BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s son Nick Chakwera has come under fire from Malawians for attacking Lhomwe’s on social media.



Nick, a self-claimed to be man of God like his father Lazarus, attracted the anger from Malawians after his post on facebook suggesting that Mulhako Wa Alhomwe is for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members.



“Kodi Alhomwe amene Sali a DPP ndi a Fake Kani? Mulhako wa DPP kapena a Lhomwe? Divisive if you ask me Vilekeke,” posted Nick Chakwera on his official facebook page.



The post did not go well with Malawians on social media who started pouring offensive words towards him and his royal family, a development which forced Reverend Nick to take down the post.





Lhomwe Acting Paramount Chief Kaduya of Phalombe district recently said Mulhako Wa Alomwe is apolitical ethnic group.



Paramount Chief Kaduya said the grouping was formed with the aim of preserving and promoting the Lhomwe culture.



She said the group is not affiliated to any political party.



“We are not DPP, Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed to preserve our (Lhomwe) culture,” said Kaduya.



She added that: “We have members from different political parties, so it’s very unwise to call the group DPP arm,”



Nick Chakwera was also in the news recently after suing a social media commentator for defamation.

Over the weekend this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival turned into a political do-drum particularly for opposition DPP.