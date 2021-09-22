Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons executives in fresh tax scandal

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Reports reaching Maravi Post indicate that Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons, Faizal Gaffar Latif, Yaseen Muhammad and Mahomed Gaffar, are in police custody for committing new customs offences.

The three, who are currently answering charges in a K16.5 billion of tax evasion, are reported to have committed the offence with the assistance of a clearing agent.

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has confirmed the development in an interview with The Nation.

As reported by The Nation, MRA head of corporate affairs Steve Kapoloma said the suspects were arrested yesterday, but asked for more time before he could give further details.

Sources at Malawi Police Service indicate that Faizal Gaffar Latif, Yaseen Muhammad and

Mahomed Gaffar spent the night in police cell.