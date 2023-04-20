MAREP 9 turns into cash-cow as MCP, UTM cadre’s contractors demand second payment without any supply

……Only two of 22 contractors supplied. But are demanding another upfront payments after misused 30% contract initial payment…..

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-MAREP 9 Cashgate! Malawi government is in the verge of losing about MK10 billion from scrupulous contractors who failed to supply items to Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) 9 despite getting advance payment of 30% in November 2022.

Only two out of 22 contractors managed to supply contract agreement items to MAREP, five months down the line.

The contractors amassed initial payments ranging from MK800 million to MK1.4 billion.

Shamelessly, these contractors are demanding another payment without any supply, a recipe for another cashgate.

Among the Tonse Alliance contractors are President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres including cabinet ministers, UTM members who were awarded the contract.

Sources within MAREP management told this publication that initial payment made to the contractors have been misused without supplying anything giving excuses on forex scarcity.

“When the initial 30% payment was made, contractors were expected to start supplying items but only two out of 22 managed to meet contract obligation. Now after misusing the funds for personal needs, they are back demanding another payments. Isn’t this another cash gate at MAREP?,” worried an official at Minister of Energy.

“The initial payment has been used for sending contractors’ children abroad to school while their wives attending saloons training, building houses contrary to initial contract agreement,” alleges another official in the energy department.

He added, “We want Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to intervene on the matter as soon as possible. They cant come back demanding payments when haven’t supplied anything. This is theft at its highest order”.

Ministry of Energy Principal Secretary (PS) Alphoso Chikuni was not available for several attempt to comment on the matter.

Background

In December, 2022 there was Christmas for Tonse Alliance key partners— Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM that come early despite hard economic times most Malawians are facing. Business, which Members of Parliament and national executive committees of the two parties run alongside some people associated with the alliance, have shared MK12 billion as advance payment from Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

At least MK12 billion of the MK21 billion has already been remitted to the suppliers.

The money was paid between July and August 2022 with supplies expected to have been delivered by now.

But so far we found out that the Ministry of Energy extended the deadline to January next year because it has not received supplies though it is unlikely that over half of those given advance payments will meet their contractual obligations.

Suppliers attributed to shortage of foreign exchange for the delay, though a lifestyle audit by The Investigator casts doubt that the funds might still be in the paid bank accounts.

While getting advance payments for contracts is not illegal, tracked five politically connected contractors, and found that one had used his billion kwacha plus advance to buy two SUVs, two extra vehicles- for wife and daughter, bought a house and is constructing an accommodation unit.

Two other political connected officials have also splashed their advances on vehicles, including trucks, instead of project materials.

This publication also revealed that some of the companies are linked to silent partners, including relations of senior officials at the State House and Office of the President and Cabinet, as huge sums were withdrawn or transferred into their personal accounts.

In what has become a trend under President Chakwera’ Tonse Alliance administration, party officials and those connected to the ruling elite are being given contracts but the majority have no capacity or are using businesses registered in another field to get lucrative contracts.

MAREP Phase 9 under the Ministry of Energy has suffered the same fate

Topping the list of contractors sourced from the Office of the President and Cabinet, is MCP MP for Ntchisi South Ulemu Chilapondwa who trades as Chamachete General Dealers which initially specialised in farm inputs, but was allocated lot 10 of Ndawala component of the project.

His approved advance payment is MK1 476 331 173.63. This, according to government payment records, was remitted. Chamachete’s bid was worth MK4 279 220 793.13 but was adjusted by MK641 883 118.97 to hit MK4 921 103 912.10.

Sando Trading of Richard K Ndoro under Ndawala Project bagged itself MK1 070 127 336.68 from its contract of MK3 567 091 122.27. This makes this company the second highest paid in terms of remitted funds.

The third highest advance payment at K943 539 071.07 was paid to Phoenix Investments whose owner is listed as Ms Lawrence Faith Chirwa for lot 26 on MAREP phase 9.

The total bid for the company was revised to K3 145 130 236.90. The Investigator is yet to get the nature of business the company was doing before venturing into the electricity windfall.

Lilongwe East MP and MCP Spokesperson Ezeckiel Ching’oma bagged himself lot 20 under Chings Haulage and General Dealers and pocketed MK859 457 961.34 from a contract of MK2.864 859 871.12. He is the sixth highest paid contractor in terms of funds remitted.

The fourth on the top 10 of those that have received advance payments include Mrs. Getrude Trapence who pocketed K906 669 703.77 through Gemma Trading under lot 22 of the phase 9 of MAREP from a revised contract of MK3 022 232 345.91. Though the company was registered sometime back, it is the first time it has landed such a huge government contract.

The fifth highest recipient of the MAREP windfall is Mrs Scollastica Phiri of the African Green Economy whose revised contract is MK2 906 545 797.56 saw her company get MK872 563 739.27 as advance payment.

The other contractor bagged K767 436 705.87 from his contract of MK2 558 122 352.24 and is identified as Mr MacDonald Kuntaja who trade as Micalas Investment and General Dealers who is followed by MK540 203 568.65 paid to Bembeke Tradings Austin Rajab.

The total contract is worth K2 701 017 843.26. Bembeke Tradings is the eighth highest paid contractor.

Officials associated with the UTM include Loius Ngalande trading as Loui Holdings Group and got lot 24 worth K1 165 603 799 which saw him pocketing MK349 681 139.89 advance payment while Noel Masangwi of Elvis Supplies and General Dealers got MK382 917 199.13 from a contract worth MK1 276 390 663.75.

Steve Mikaya, MP for Blantyre City West under his Ezwini Communications, got lot 2 worth MK610 775 936.30 and was paid an advance of MK183 232 780.89.

None of the contractors we contacted wanted to speak on record, but MAREP contracts have come under scrutiny for being used as political and corruption leverage.

The Maravi Post will continue to give details of this MAREP 9 feast.