BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) annual general conference of the Electoral Commissions forum.

MEC Chairperson Justice Dr.Jane Mayemu Ansah Sc has said that the State Vice President Everton Chimuliranje will officially open the Conference on Monday 9am at Sunbird Mount Hotel in Blantyre.

According to the press release signed by Justice Jane Ansah indicates that the conference will run for six days from 22 – 27 September.

Alongside the conference, the EFC SADC will also host a one – day international seminar on “Enhancing the Credibility of Elections Through Observation” reads part of the press release.

Justice Dr. Ansah is the current President for Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) of 16 SADC Countries.