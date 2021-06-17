Dialogue in Lagos

Isn’t Africa already at the heart of creativity?

Venue: Alliance Française of Lagos – Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Date and time: Thursday 17th of June, 6-8pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria – 17 June, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The French Embassy in Nigeria invites all interested stakeholders and citizens of Lagos to participate in a conversation about Nigerian creation: is it only a star system or a vector of development? What image does it convey in Nigeria and beyond its borders? The main ideas and opinions which will emerge from this roundtable will be shared with the participants present at the New Africa-France Summit in Montpellier, in October 2021.

Moderators :

– Derin Ajao, journalist

Members of the panel discussion:

-Judith Okonkwo, founder of Imisi 3D, a creation lab

-Kolapo Oladapo, Head of Technology & Strategy for Clout Africa

-Kenneth Gyang, Director

-Wana Udobang, Storytelle

Speakers bios can accessed Here

About the New Africa-France Summit 2021

The New Africa-France Summit will take place in Montpellier in October 2021. It will be a unique opportunity for youths from all over Africa to exchange with the French President Emmanuel Macron, without taboo, about topics engaging France and Africa together such as Climate Change, Innovation, Health, Restitution of cultural Heritage and Contemporary Creativity.

