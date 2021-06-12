Prophet TB Joshua and her late mother

Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist and philanthropist.

He was the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) who died on June 5, 2021.

Therefore, we can’t mention TB Joshua without talking about the woman that gave birth to him and trained him into adulthood after he lost his dad at an early age.

Meet the woman who gave birth to TB Joshua after 15 months of pregnancy. Sadly Both are now dead.

According to reports, he spent 15 months in his mother’s womb and 7 days after his birth, he narrowly escaped death when boulders from a quarry explosion near his home shattered the roof. Joshua’s birth was likewise said to have been ‘prophesied’ 100 years before his birth.

What do you think after seeing photographs of the mother who gave birth to the Prophet after carrying him in her womb for 15 months?

He once posted a photo of him with his mother before her death, which you can see above.

May her soul rest in peace for a long time.