President Chakwera being installed as champion of higher education

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Social and political commentators and education experts have reacted differently to the installation of President Lazarus Chakwera as champion of higher education, with some mocking the honour arguing the President does not deserve the accolade.

Chakwera was installed as the champion of Higher Education in Africa at an event that took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Executive Secretary for the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (Ruforum), Adipala Ekwamu, indicated that Chakwera’s recognition has been motivated by his contributions towards tertiary education in Malawi and beyond.

One of the online activists, going by the pseudo name Patseni Mauka on facebook, says it is embarrassing for Chakwera to accept that honour considering that there is no traceable contribution he has made towards higher education in the country.

“This is embarrassing. What contributions? Anyone who has gone through proper education (not zikugwa ngati ngumbi masiku anozi) knows that this award only exist in the Ruforum offices and the bedroom where Chakwera and his wife sleeps. Not even his workers at state house believe that he is the champion of higher education in Africa (except those that carry his photo placard and call themselves state house media team). What a waste of time!”

Conquering with Mauka, another facebook user Jack Banda said “State House Press team will today be telling us that, State House is aware about how dishonest and embarrassing this is but president Chakwera is a law abiding citizen.”

However, experts on education in the country have hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for the accolade, but have quickly advised that the Malawi leader needs to up his game as far as improving education standards for the better is concerned.

Renowned education expert Steve Sharra said Chakwera’s recognition puts a spotlight on Malawi and its higher education system.

“The President should use the opportunity to highlight his role in the academic world,” he said.

On his part, Socio-political commentator, Humphreys Mvula, said the honour was “a good development and a positive recognition for the country.”

RUFORUM’s Chairperson, Professor George Kanyama Phiri, said the organisation seeks to double efforts to promote the quality of education across the continent.

In his acceptance speech, Chakwera said he is aware of the immense contribution that the Regional body has made to improve the sector across the region.

The recognition means that the Malawi Leader will be the torch bearer for higher education across the Continent and will also use the platform to motivate other African Presidents to support higher education in their respective countries and globally.

It also means that the President will be the voice for higher education in Africa at the UN General Assembly, the African Union, and other regional bodies.

As Champion, he will be lobbying and advocating for better and inclusive policies for increased access and improvement of the quality of education in Africa.

Through commitment and dedication to duty, the President said he will use the platform to deepen investment in the sector to reap better benefits.

According to the executive secretary of RUFORUM, Professor Adipala Ekwamu, Chakwera has made substantial contribution to development of the education sector in Malawi.

He also commended the Malawi leader for achieving food security within a short time of his Administration.

RUFORUM is a consortium of 129 universities in 38 countries in Africa and was established in 2004 to promote higher education in Africa.

A number of public universities in the country are members of the organisation.