Eisenhower Mkaka: Minister of Foreign Affairs

BLANTYRE-(MraviPost)—As Malawians are failing to come to terms with the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) cronyism and nepotism in public appointments, the ‘arrogant’ Ministry of foreign affairs Eisenhower Mkaka has backed the appointment of Margaret Kamoto, mother in-law to Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, as head of mission in Nairobi, Kenya.

On Monday the government released a list of names of diplomats ready to serve in different countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

However, the appointment Kamoto sparked debate as Tonse Alliance was on the forefront criticizing the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for giving public positions to relatives and tribesmen.

Reacting, during a press briefing on Monday, Mkaka has said the appointment is not political, arguing all the appointed diplomats have the required qualifications and skills to do the job.

He also disclosed that no tax payers money will be used for repatriation of the expelled Malawi Diplomats who are scheduled to be repatrieted to Malawi by Wednesday this week.

Over the weekend, news broke that all diplomats at Malawi missions in Pretoria, South Africa were declared persona non grata on accusations that they were smuggling alcohol bought at duty free.

Mkaka said the diplomats were already served with recall letters before the incident and preparations were made for them to return home.

Mkaka said, no more arrangements will be made to sponsor any costs that may arise during their repatriation.

He also added that temporary mission has been sent to South Africa in order not to cripple operations at the embassy.