Mtopwa women FC win 2023 FAM league

Ntopwa 1(5)-1(3) Ascent Academy

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Journey that started on February 25, 2023 ended on Monday, May 15 in the Commercial City of Blantyre as Ntopwa Women’s Football Team wins historical 2022 FAM National Women’s League Champions after defeating the Lilongwe based side Ascent Academy through post match penalties 5-3 at the mpira Stadium.

Reaching the final for the first time the two teams were excited and well prepared for the battle, Ascent Academy FC dominated the play in the entire game but lacked killer punch upfront.

Shabel Bengo for Ntopwa broke the dead lock at 63rd minute through a well taken free kick.

But Ascent Academy FC replied too quick through Rose Kabzere at 70th minute to put the matter at level hence the fate was to be decided through the post match penalties.

Funny Magombo,Kondawe Banda,Moreen Kenneth, Olivia Phikani and Shabel Bengo, who scored in the regulation time, converted their kicks.

Ascent Academy FC’ Maggie Chavula,Rose Kabzere the scorer of the equalizing goal in the regulation time and Leticia Chinyamula converted their penalties while Atuweni Chilima’s penalty was saved by Ntopwa’s goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo.

In third place play off qualification, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC also defeated DD Sunshine through penalties 4-3 after equalling power 1-1 regulation time courtesy of Vanessa Chikupira and Mphatso Gondwe at 45th and 62nd minute respectively.

The winners walked home with MK3 million,runners up Ascent Academy FC MK1.5 million while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC Women’s team received MK750,000 for finishing third and DD Sunshine finished 4th and received MK500,000.

In individual awards, head coach for the Champions Ntopwa women club Isaac Jomo Osman is the best coach, Vanessa Chikupira of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC has won the golden boot accolade after scoring 11 goals.

Player of the tournament is Rose Kabzere of Ascent Academy FC who also scored an equaliser in the final.

In media categories, Chifundo Zingunde of ALUSO Media won the best photographer of the tournament, best electronic reporter is Mwakhele Kaliande of MIJ and Mavuto Kambuwe of Times Group got best print award.