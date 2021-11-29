By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It has been estimated that 28 percent of new HIV infections are high in adolescent girls aged 14- 24 due to social cultural and economic factors.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissy ,Kanyanso reveled on Monday, November 29, 2021 during the press conference ahead of World AIDS day which falls on December 1, yearly.

Kanyanso observes that the adolescent girl are more vulnerable to HIV than male counterparts due lack of school blocks in most schools.

She said the her ministry in conjunction with the ministry of education embarked on building girls hostels to cab the long distances that they travel.

The minister therefore called upon media to disseminate the information about HIV to help in prevention of HIV infections

She said this year’s World Aids Day will be commemorated under a theme “End inequalities, End pandemics.”

Kanyanso added that the theme has been selected to reflect the need of not leaving no one behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS epidemic in line with Malawi goal of ending AIDS as a public heath threat by year 2030.

She said the theme highlights the need for everyone to rally against and confront society stigma and discrimination that drive the spread of HIV.

This year’s World Aids Day will commemorated in Rumphi district on December 1, 2021.

