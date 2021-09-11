Mrs Evelyn Joshua now SCOAN Trustee

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria has approved the appointment of Mrs Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in line with the church’s constitution.

Mrs. Joshua is the widow of SCOAN founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

Justice Tijjani Ringim made the order on Thursday, September 9, 2021 while ruling on a petition filed by two SCOAN members, Kola Kareem and Mrs Moji Oguntoyinbo, suing for themselves and other members.

They prayed the court to appoint Mrs. Joshua as a trustee in line with SCOAN’s constitution that prescribes a minimum of three members on the church’s Board of Trustees.

Their petition followed the June 5 death of Joshua, who was also a Church trustee.

The widow, they averred, would fill the vacuum created by her husband’s death.

The petitioners argued that the two surviving trustees, being unable to form a quorum, lacked the legal capacity to make the decisions necessary to move the church forward.

“In the circumstances, it became imperative for an additional trustee to be appointed to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of the deceased Founder,” they maintained.

They instituted the suit against the Incorporated Trustees of the Synagogue Church of All Nations; the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Mrs Evelyn Onyisi Joshua in a Suit marked FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

The petitioners were represented in court by Emeka Ekweozor while Ossazu Owie represented the first and second respondents, and O.N Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

All the respondents, through their lawyers, informed the court that they were not opposed to the petition filed under Section 839 (6) (B) of the Companies and Allied matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (as Amended).

With no objections from the respondents, the court wasted no time in granting the approval.

Source: https://elombah.com