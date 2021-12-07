No jab no Christmas voucher at National Bank

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—National Bank of Malawi has advised its employees to get Covid-19 vaccine if they are to receive Christmas vouchers this year.

In a letter dated 6th December, 2021, the bank has also informed the employees that there will be no Christmas parties due to emergence of the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron.

“We would like to advise that due to the emergence of new Covid 19 variant called Omicron which is highly transmissible, there will be no Christmas parties this year.

“In lieu of the Christmas party the Bank will issue out shopping vouchers on 17th December 2021 to employees who will have received the Covid 19 vaccination [s] by that date. All employees are therefore requested to present proof of having been vaccinated against Covid 19 to management of their units before the 17th December 2021.

“Those that are yet to be vaccinated and are willing to do so, are encouraged to present themselves at the nearest health facilities to receive the necessary jabs as soon as possible,” reads the letter.

In Malawi, some companies already effected mandatory vaccination policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...