Of Madam Triephornia Bender Mpinganjira’ desperate attempt in abusing court on tax invasion’ warrant search

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court this week issued an interlocutory order restraining the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) from searching and seizing motor vehicles belonging to Diplomats Car Hire.

The MRA obtained a search warrant for the company belonging to businesswoman, Triephornia Bender, over customs and taxation issues.

However, the magistrate court stayed the search warrant and restrained the tax collection body from seizing the vehicles pending application on the same.

The court further ordered the defence to file the application within 14 days.

This court order has raised millions questions from the general public on how with power and money in the society are abusing judiciary system.

Madam Mpinganjira is always over in social media displaying worth but she is unable to pay tax on a number of businesses running.

This is not a good sign of people of this nature. I don’t need to emphasize how tax invasion has cost this nation on revenue collection.

Madam Triephornia Mpinganjira, pay tax as required by the law.

Madam, you cannot survive on court order to avoid paying taxes in business.

You are not setting a good a example to youngsters who adore you in both charity work and business ventures.

Be a good citizen by paying what is due to MRA.

Madam Mpinganjira, Malawians will not symphasise with a person who runs away from paying tax!