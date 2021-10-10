Concerned workers at IRC in Lilongwe on Friday

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Industrial Relation Court (IRC) on Friday, October 8, 2021 ordered sheriff to seize security firm, Omega Protection Services’ properties to settle MK6,050,000.00 unpaid wages owing workers.

The ruling comes after Omega failed to pay 43 workers in Lilongwe for the last nine months following legal complaint to the IRC.

The case No.IRC 418 of 2021 as consolidated with IRC 417 of 2021 between Etta Lifa, Christopher Dizimoni and others against Omega, the court ordered the company to settle the payment by October 7, 2021 after several attempt to settle the matter outside the court.

The concerned workers are being represented by Dr Jessie Kabwira while a Mr Banda represents Omega before IRC deputy chairperson H.Mpemba.

Concerned workers told The Maravi Post on Friday outside the court in the capital Lilongwe that the court had done them favor to seize the company’s properties for wages settling.

“The court has ordered Sheriff to impound Omega properties to settle our nine months wages. We are tired and sick over the company’s hide and seek. We have our families to feed. We cant stay working without pay,” says Betha Chary outside the court.

Dr Kabwira also lauded the court for bailing out concerned workers saying companies must able support their workers in times of need not hide and seek.

She however reminded authorities to help the poor when need be.

According to court documents show that Sheriff will seize Omega’s properties at head office in Blantyre on Monday, October 11, 2021.

There was no immediate reaction from Omega officials on the court ruling.