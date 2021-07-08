OLD GOOD DAYS: Mutharika and Chilima

By Lyson Sibande

Let me try to think like an excellent political strategist that I could be, if I tried to be one – that’s just a joke – simbali yanga, but let me try and follow me closely!!!

The UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) alliance has collapsed. UTM is the biggest casualty and MCP wins it all. Chilima won’t get the presidency through the Tonse Alliance. Therefore, Chilima and UTM Strategy Team need an alternative plan where the outcome would give Chilima a chance to become president and punish MCP for this betrayal.

Are you with me?

Therefore, Chilima and UTM need new partnership to accomplish this and there is no better and stronger partner than the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Both, DPP and UTM have MCP as a common enemy and they both stand to benefit hugely if MCP is kicked out of the way.

Now, the case of nullification of Chakwera’s presidency is the strongest weapon that both DPP and UTM could benefit from because if the Constitutional Court could nullify the presidency of Chakwera – this is possible since the case is there – it means we would go back to the 2019 situation where Mutharika will be President and Chilima will be Vice President.

How would that help Chilima and DPP?

In Presidential Elections that would follow Chakweras nullification, Mutharika and DPP would team up with Chilima and UTM. This time around, Chilima could be made the presidential candidate and DPP would bring the running mate who would obviously NOT be Kondwani Nankhumwa.

MCP could not win that election.

Of course, there would be negotiations if DPP would have to allow Chilima to be candidate, but I am 100% sure that they have all learned their lessons. Palibe angakulire mzake mtima. THEREFORE, UTM COULD TEAM UP WITH DPP ON THIS NULLIFICATION CASE –

