BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe based Prophet Seer Sabao known for sharing timely and accurate prophecies has once again amazed Malawians after the fulfillment of his prophesy on the twelve months of doom for Malawi’s president, Chakwera.

This comes barely 3 months after the prophesy on the fate of Tonse government by the renown pastor which was revealed on July 25, 2021 begin to take shape.

In a clip that made rounds on social media, Sabao said “The Lord has rejected the leadership of country because demons are now ruling the country”.

Sabao added that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government will suffer shame in the next twelve months following the prophesy.

The Chakwera-led government has been faced with several obstacles just after the prophesy such as social and economic challenges leading to the skyrocketing cost of living in the country.

This has angered Malawians who are currently demanding government to fulfill the juicy campaign promises such as creation of 1 million jobs in the first year, reduced passport prices to name a few.

Among the several things the Chakwera-led government has also been faced with includes the rise in fuel price, increase in food cost, joblessness, increase transport costs, the infamous amended labor laws and Tollgate fees.

The Tonse government which raised hopes of Malawians during the campaign period has also seen increased reports of corruption, nepotism which has forced Malawians to take it to the streets demanding better life.

This turn out of event in the Tonse Alliance is among the several precise prophecies from the Lilongwe based pastor who predicted DPP’s downfall and the Victory of the incumbent President Chakwera, who was the then leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Numerous protests have already started against his leadership just a year in power.

Unfortunately, Chakwera has resorted for a blind eye and deaf ears on what is happening under his watch as misguided aids keep on misleading him that all is well.

Chakwera continues on petty local and international tours that cost taxpayers money while public hospital are ran out essential medicines, food and others.

