By Burnett Munthali

President-elect Donald Trump will join French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this Saturday for a high-profile event celebrating the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. The star-studded occasion marks a symbolic moment for Trump, signaling his reemergence on the international stage before his January inauguration.

The event, which follows years of restoration on the iconic cathedral, represents a significant moment in Franco-American relations. Macron’s invitation to Trump has been described by analysts as a calculated move to rebuild ties with the U.S. under Trump’s administration. It reflects Macron’s strategic foresight, particularly as he seeks to bolster his own waning influence in Europe.

Political experts note that the transition of global attention from President Joe Biden to Trump has been swift and decisive. Wayne Lesperance, a veteran political analyst, remarked, “World leaders are already aligning themselves with the incoming administration, signaling a clear shift in loyalties.”

Trump’s foreign policy stances, which emphasize bold action and a robust U.S. presence on the world stage, are already shaping international discourse. His calls for tougher trade agreements and his outspoken positions on global conflicts are seen as a sharp departure from Biden’s more traditional diplomatic approach.

The Notre Dame event is not only a ceremonial occasion but also an opportunity for Trump to connect with key allies and showcase his approach to international leadership. Macron, who has faced domestic challenges in recent years, may view this as a chance to elevate France’s profile as a vital partner to the U.S.

This engagement comes as Biden completes his last official foreign trips, including a historic visit to Angola, which has drawn significantly less global attention compared to Trump’s activities. The shift in focus underscores a growing anticipation of the Trump presidency’s impact on global affairs.

The event in Paris, rich with symbolism and political weight, sets the stage for Trump’s anticipated leadership style: assertive, strategic, and unafraid to disrupt the status quo.