Malawi’s youthful Paramount Chief Gomani IV of Ngoni Maseko

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s youthful Paramount Chief Gomani IV of Ngoni Maseko in the central district of Ntcheu on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 testified the late Prophet T.B Joshua’s prophecy that he (Gomani) would marry a foreigner not a Malawian lady.

The Prophecy came into pass when Gomani (Willard) married a South African woman- Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebul in November 2019.

The Malawian Chief Gomani made the revelation during his Eulogy to Prophet T.B Joshua’s funeral ceremony at Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN).

The chief says he would not believe the prophecy when it came to pass in his eyes

“When Prophet TB Joshua revealed to me that I will marry a foreigner not a Malawian, I didn’t believe that it could pass. But look, I married to a South African lady whom I love and I cherish a lot as my queen in my Maseko Ngoni Kingdom.

“I will be grateful for the love and care Prophet T.B Joshua showed me the time I visited this church years ago. I felt peace in my heart when was in this church. This testifies that Prophet TB Joshua was a true Man of God,” testifies Gomani amid cheers from congregation

He appealed, “We remain united as one family with SCOAN that Prophet T.B Joshua good legacy reach many people. Prophet TB Joshua was and is a true man of God who care for the poor. Therefore, we be together that his teachings be everlasting”.

The late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (Prophet TB Joshua)’ wife Evelyn Joshua on Monday, July 5, 2021 lead funeral candlelight procession by Synagogue Church, Emmanuel TV.

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua widow Evelyn Joshua lead Synagogue Church candlelight procession on Monday.

The Prophet TB Joshua who died on June 5, 2021 at the age of 57 is expected to be buried on July 11, 2021.