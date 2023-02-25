RE: RETRACTION OF AND APOLOGY FOR DEFAMATORY ARTICLE ABOUT MR. RIAZ JAKHURA AND MOSHIN MUSSA

We refer to the above subject matter and to the article carried on our website on February 19, 2023 titled “Speedy’s Car Sales boss Riaz Jakhura, Moshin Mussa entangled into Dubious Malawi Police Contract”.

In the above mentioned article, Mr. Riaz Jakhura and Mr. Moshin Mussa were wrongly accused of being dubious characters who have engaged in various instances of fraud, bribery, corruption and money laundering.

We are reliably informed and are aware that all the contents of this article are totally untrue and unmerited.We hereby wish to express our heartfelt and sincerest apology to Mr. Riaz Jakhura and Mr. Moshin Mussa for these vicious and baseless derogatory remarks.

We also wish to formally retract this post on the ground that it is defamatory.

We sincerely apologize for the misinformation, inconveniences and confusion that this post must have caused.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...