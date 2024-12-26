Road to 2025: UTM leader Dr Kabambe calls for referendum on taming Malawi’s presidential immunity

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM leader Dr Dalitso Kabambe has appealed for referendum aimed at taming Presidential immunity from prosecution of any crime while in office.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor therefore appeals to all Malawians towards the course as the nation prepares for general elections in nine months time, September 16, 2025.

Dr Kabambe calls for a referendum through his Facebook dated December 26, 2024….

He writes……

A Call for a Referendum

In the heart of our democracy lies a fundamental principle: accountability. In a nation striving for transparency, justice, and equity, it is crucial to examine the structures that enable or hinder progress.

As we approach another election cycle in Malawi, the topic of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution is more relevant than ever.

This immunity, while rooted in a desire to protect the office from undue interference, has created an environment where accountability is often suspended, allowing leaders to act with impunity.

Now is the time for the people of Malawi to come together to support a referendum on this critical issue.

The Case for Change

Malawi stands at a crossroads, grappling with numerous challenges stemming from widespread corruption, inefficiency in governance, and a lack of transparency.

The pervasive issues affecting our judiciary, parliament, and civil service cannot be ignored. While these problems have deep historical roots, the present context calls for decisive action.

If we aspire to create a better Malawi, we must first confront the underlying structures that perpetuate poor leadership and misconduct—most notably, the unchecked power granted by presidential immunity.

Presidential immunity shields leaders from criminal prosecution, which can result in a culture of unaccountability.

History has shown us that when leaders are not held responsible for their actions, they may prioritize personal gain over the public good.

As we reflect on recent political events, it becomes clear that the absence of accountability has contributed to systemic corruption and public dissatisfaction.

The immunity clause, originally intended to shield the presidency from political harassment, has instead fostered a culture where leaders are insulated from the consequences of their actions.

The Role of the Judiciary, Parliament, and Civil Service

Our judicial system, which ought to be a cornerstone of democracy, is currently seen by many as compromised. The perception of bias, inefficiency, and corruption undermines public confidence and hinders justice.

Similarly, our parliament has often been criticized for enabling questionable practices rather than representing the interests of the people.

Meanwhile, the civil service, which should serve as the backbone of government operations, is plagued by inefficiency and cronyism.

Addressing these systemic issues is imperative if we want to restore faith in our institutions. Removing presidential immunity would mark a significant shift in political culture, sending a clear message that no one is above the law.

It would empower our judiciary to act decisively and fairly, fostering an environment where accountability and justice prevail.

The Importance of a Referendum

In light of these pressing issues, a referendum on presidential immunity is not only timely but necessary. This essential step would give the people of Malawi a voice in determining the future of our governance.

We must seize this opportunity to engage in a national dialogue about accountability, transparency, and the kind of leadership we desire.

The call for a referendum is also a call for unity. It is crucial for all like-minded individuals, organizations, and movements to rally together and champion this cause.

By mobilizing public support and raising awareness about the implications of presidential immunity, we can pave the way for constructive change.

A New Future for Malawi

As we look towards the upcoming elections, it is vital that we do not overlook the significance of this issue. Change cannot occur in a vacuum.

If we are serious about transforming our nation, we must start by reforming the institutions that govern us.

The time for discussion has passed; it is now time for action.

Let us push for a referendum that questions the very foundations of our political framework and seeks to establish a Malawi where accountability reigns supreme.

The longing for a better Malawi is a sentiment shared by many. However, true progress lies in taking the right steps to eradicate the deep-rooted issues that hinder our potential.

The removal of presidential immunity is a significant first step toward restoring accountability, trust, and integrity in our democracy.

As we embark on this journey, remember that the power to shape our future lies in our hands.

It’s time to advocate for change, engage in meaningful discourse, and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow—one where every leader is held accountable to the people they serve.