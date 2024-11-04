Road to CoP29: NYNCC, CISONECC mentor youths on climate change action negotiation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Young people are said to be vital in climate change action negotiations hence their inclusion ahead of this year’s Conference of Parties (COP) 29 which is slated for Baku in Azerbaijan.

CoP29 focuses much on climate financing pledges particularly targeting least developing nations towards adaptations programs implemention.

This is the reason Youth Network for Climate Change (NYNCC) and Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) have intensified capacity building in young people ahead of CoP 29.

Addressing the High-Level Youth Dialogue on Climate Action on Friday, November 1, 2024 in the capital Lilongwe which NYNCC and CISONECC organised, Environmental Affairs Department (EAD) deputy director Evans Njewa emphasized the need for the nation to invest in young people.

Njewa expressed satisfaction in growing enthusiasm among youth for climate conservation and management.

“We need the youth to become practitioners and advocates who can effectively disseminate information about climate issues.

“Youths innovative approaches are essential for tackling climate change. This is reason capacity building is paramount ahead of this year’s CoP 29,” says Njewa.

Echoing the same, CISONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma hinted the need for youngsters to be on forefront in climate change action negotiations for sustainability of adaptation programme implementation.

“This high-level youth engagement policy dialogue aimed at strengthening capacity for inclusive climate negotiations.

“The event highlighted the critical role young people play in addressing climate change and fostering sustainable practices. We want youth critical thinkers in climate change action negotiations for impact ahead of CoP 29 hence the inclusion and capacity building on young people,” says Ng’oma.

In his remarks, NYNCC National Coordinator Dominic Nyasulu emphasized the need for the country’s leadership to invest in young people on climate change adaptation programme as they are drivers of change.

Nyasulu is therefore optimistic that the training offers to young people on Climate Change action negotiations will have meaning impact.

In a bid to build capacity for young people on climate change action negotiations,

One of youths negotiators from Mzuzu University and a member of NYNCC Akuzike Favor Phiri lauded the mentorship program saying meeting’s equipping young people with skills for international climate communication is vital.

“Malawi needs climate financing towards implementation of adaptation programs. We should receive funding for climate loss and adaptation initiatives.

“We can’t be able to negotiate with developing nations when we lack communication skills on how to present our concerns. The training has summed it all for easy negotiations”, lauds Akuzike.

The High level meeting underscored the importance of youth engagement in shaping climate policy and fostering a collaborative approach to environmental challenges.