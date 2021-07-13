KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-A Ugandan woman who tied the knot just a year ago has succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.

The deceased identified as Daisy Rwari succumbed to the Covid on Sunday, July 4 last week.

Daisy Rwari lost the fight to the deadly virus on Sunday, June 4, just a year after tying the knot with her husband in a colourful grand wedding.

According to a report by Mywedding, the lovely woman left behind a one-month-old baby and her inconsolable husband.

Family and friends took to their social media platforms to mourn the deceased lady whom many described as loving and bubbly.

“I still cannot believe you are no more yet I met you recently and we talked a lot,” Nagaba Barbie said.

Hanning Babyetsiza wrote:

“COVID-19 has also taken you. You have left behind a one-month-old baby. It’s so heartbreaking. I deeply condole with your young husband Eng. Richard and I pray that God will strengthen him during this trying moment.”

“I feel as if it’s a dream, really she wouldn’t have left now, please God” Edrin Natukunda Mujasi also commented on Facebook.

Brenda Bams said:”I will forever cherish the moments we shared in high school and the friendship we had, your love shall never be forgotten.”

Rwari got married to her husband in 2020 and the two had had their lovely traditional marriage in 2019.

