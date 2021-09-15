NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A Kenyan was rescued from angry residents after she was found engaging in sexual act with a form three student in the school teachers quarters.

Madam Jesca Cheptoo ,who is a CRE teacher in the School ,is said to have baited the boy into her home at the teachers’ quarters and forced him to have sex together.

A watchman who was observing activities in the compound heard Cheptoo crying,”weka yote”,he went close to hear what was going on just to find them having their moments

Parents who turned up at the school after the news reached them were however not permitted to enter the School compound.

The Student has since been taken to kapsabet Hospital for checkup as samples from the teacher have additionally been taken for screening.

It’s believed that the teacher has a tendency of sleeping with her students and it seems today was her 40th day.

If found guilt, Cheptoo will be jailed.