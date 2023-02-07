Irritated Blantyre Golden Peacock employee drops son’s coffin at hotel reception

BLANTYERE-(MaraviPost)-Shocking! There was tension at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre on Tuesday morning, February 7, 2022 where a worker brought a body of his dead son.

This follows after hotel’s authorities refused to offer the employee support for funeral arrangements and transport to ferry the remains to Mzimba.

Business come to a stand still while guests are dismayed with the situation as the worker and family members are tussling with the Chinese investor.

Dead dropped at Golden Peacock Hotel reception in Blantyre

Chinese investors are fond of abusing Malawians workers in different working places.

More to come…..

