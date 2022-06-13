LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba is investigating officials of the National Intelligence Services (NIS) for defying austerity measures to conduct a meeting over the weekend in Salima.

Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe on Monday, June 13, 2022 told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the conduct of OPC was very unfortunate.

Maravi Post article exposing OPC conducting meeting at Lakeshore despite order

The Maravi Post on Sunday carried an article on its Facebook page exposing Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) defied own measures to conduct the meeting at Livingstonia Sunbird Hotel in Salima on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Gwengwe confirmed to the press that the meeting indeed occurred.

The minister warned that the director who sanctioned the meeting at the lake under OPC will face corresponding consequences

The past week government suspended holding of meetings in lakeshore conference and out of duty stations for all public workers.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...