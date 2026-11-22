ADDITIONAL MARAVI POST POLICY GUIDELINES
To and For Current and Future Maravi Post Contributors,
A. Please find below ADDITIONAL MARAVI POST GUIDELINES for your use as you continue to be a Contributor to the online news outlet.
B. Please kindly take note that the Management of Maravi Post highly appreciates the enthusiasm and vigor its Contributors have in contributing engaging, educational, and entertaining articles.
C. These Additional Policy Guidelines are meant to make your contributions fall in line with expectations of your work.
D. Above all, always remember that, as much as we all may have personal views on political, social, or other sectors, we must at all times know that fairness in our reporting is crucial and paramount.
E. BELOW ARE THE ADDITIONAL MP POLICY AND GUIDELINES.
- All bona fide contributors of the Maravi Post (hereinafter MP) must kindly take note at all times in their contributions to the MP that this news media is a privately owned agency. It has no affiliation to any political party in or outside Malawi.
- Contributors will at all times write articles that give fair comment to the subject matter about which they are writing.
a. FAIR COMMENT means that if a story carries a topic about an individual/individuals, government department, political party/parties, organization, NGO, THEN the contributor shall give the said concerned person/group/department the opportunity to respond to the allegations in the article.
b. Example: If an MP contributor writes an article that alleges Janet Karim is a short person, then Janet Karim must get a chance to respond to the allegations, which the contributor will record in the same article.
c. If Janet Karim is not available to comment on the allegations, then the contributor shall attempt to get the next available person who can comment on the shortness of Janet Karim. It may shock you to find that while physically short, Janet Karim is very tall spiritually.
d. Such fair commentaries in articles make our articles fall in line with professional maturity levels, and the stuff of which mainline journalism is made. (Opinion writers should as well try this fair comment policy guideline).
- All articles MUST inform readers the source of the information in the article. Most contributors are in Malawi; writing about an event in Kyiv, Beijing, Lagos, or London is great and interesting, BUT let readers know your source of this information.
a. Sourcing articles: According to Reuters, BBC, Al Jazeera, CNN, SABC, local news reports, social media; or as reported in an earlier Maravi Post article this week….
b. If a contributor is at a news event, as is the case with many MP contributors, then the contributor should place himself/herself within the article — “As witnessed at the Civo Stadium on Saturday, this reporter witnessed the outbreak of the violence following the loss by the home side….” “This reporter saw firsthand the celebrations that took place as the Scorchers disembarked from the plane…”
- Flowery or Insulting Language: remove the worth of articles; but most of all, they place the Maravi Post in the gutter and make the MP a Gutter Press.
a. Contributors, PLEASE refrain/stop the use of flowery, flattering, or words of commendation in STRAIGHT NEWS ARTICLES. This is especially for political figures.
b. Contributors, refrain/stop the use of unflattering, disparaging, or insulting language toward persons or organizations.
c. Contributors refrain/stop making comparisons of political figures. Such comparisons are cheap, vainglorious attempts to make apples equal to beef.
d. Contributors in Opinion Columns, please follow points a, b, and c.
- Why the MP exists is for a variety of reasons.
a. At all times, let us remember that prime among all of these is that the MP exists to inform, educate, and entertain our readers.
b. Additionally, as Mr. Mandowa informs us, the MP enjoys wide readership from all political, social, and economic sectors. He points out that, on the political front, some MP readers belong to other political parties, support various sports teams, work at certain organizations, etc.
c. Contributors remember that if you must castigate someone or an organization, the FAIR COMMENT PRINCIPLE must cause you to get the response of the entity you are castigating.
- Maravi Post Management is happy that some contributors work as associates in government. It is therefore for your protection that when writing about the department you work at, the Byline SHALL BE Maravi Post.
a. Opinions such as The Hard Truth or Focus, The Week in Review, the contributor shall get his/her Byline by name.
b. The MP shall not tolerate Plagiarism (the art of copying/lifting someone else’s written work, also known as stealing).
c. If a contributor lifts eight (8) consecutive words from another person’s written work, the contributor must name the source; ideally, the contributor is to put the words in quotation marks, an indication that the words are from another source than himself/herself.
- Finally, yet importantly, the MP greatly appreciates and holds its contributors in high esteem.
a. Let us keep the momentum and professionalism ignited at all times.
b. For the contributors gifted with flowery language skills, please consider writing a book.