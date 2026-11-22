TERMS

ADDITIONAL MARAVI POST POLICY GUIDELINES



To and For Current and Future Maravi Post Contributors,

A. Please find below ADDITIONAL MARAVI POST GUIDELINES for your use as you continue to be a Contributor to the online news outlet.

B. Please kindly take note that the Management of Maravi Post highly appreciates the enthusiasm and vigor its Contributors have in contributing engaging, educational, and entertaining articles.

C. These Additional Policy Guidelines are meant to make your contributions fall in line with expectations of your work.

D. Above all, always remember that, as much as we all may have personal views on political, social, or other sectors, we must at all times know that fairness in our reporting is crucial and paramount.

E. BELOW ARE THE ADDITIONAL MP POLICY AND GUIDELINES.