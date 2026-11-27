LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairperson Fr. Patrick Thawale has exposed divisions within the quasi-religious body, revealing that some Executive Committee members opposed the issuance of its statement concerning President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s alleged incapacitation.

The disclosure has raised questions about whether the decision was bulldozed through despite internal opposition.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Zodiak Television on Thursday, 26 November 2026, at 8:30 pm, the Chairperson Thawale acknowledged that some members of the Executive Committee did not support the issuance of the statement.

The disclosed divisions may help explain what appears to be a departure from PAC’s traditionally measured, evidence-based and constitutionally informed pronouncements.

The statement raises questions about whether its conclusions were subjected to sufficient evidential scrutiny and constitutional analysis before publication.

Presidential incapacitation is a constitutional question that cannot be resolved through speculation arising from limited public appearances or private foreign trips.

Concerns about presidential visibility, however legitimate, do not in themselves establish incapacity.

Against this background, the admission of internal opposition lends significance to speculation that the statement may have been bulldozed through without adequately addressing substantive objections.

Whether those objections concerned evidential weaknesses, constitutional interpretation or the decision to issue the statement remains unclear.

The apparent departure from PAC’s customary approach therefore warrants scrutiny of the process through which the statement was adopted.

Was sufficient attention given to the constitutional framework, the available evidence and the views of dissenting members?

Internal disagreement is not inherently problematic, and collective decisions need not be unanimous.

However, there is a fundamental distinction between a decision legitimately adopted after rigorous deliberation and one pushed through without adequate consideration of substantive objections.

PAC could dispel the speculation by clarifying how the statement was authorised, the nature of the objections raised and whether its established decision-making procedures were followed.

Internal opposition alone does not establish that the decision was improperly imposed.

The Chairperson’s disclosure has brought PAC’s internal governance into focus.

The central question is whether the apparent weaknesses in the statement reflect inadequate collective scrutiny or a deliberate institutional position reached after proper deliberation.

Transparency about the decision-making process would help resolve that question and safeguard PAC’s institutional credibility.