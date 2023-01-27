The Complete Guide to Maintaining Solar Panels Everything to Know

Solar panels are designed to withstand the elements. Most solar panel systems last from 25 to 30 years. A residential solar panel system is a great way to decrease your monthly energy costs while making an eco-friendly choice.

While solar panels are generally low-maintenance, there are certain steps you should take to ensure you get the maximum lifespan out of them.

Maintaining solar panels is key to keeping your warranties active and preventing serious issues.

This guide will discuss everything you need to know about solar panel maintenance. Don’t wait until a serious issue occurs to have professionals look at your system. Take preventative measures to maximize the efficiency of your solar panels.

What’s Solar Panel Maintenance?

Inspecting the electrical components and cleaning the panels are what’s included in solar panel maintenance. Some things that can cause problems with your solar panels to include the following:

Do I Have to Have My Solar Panels Maintained?

Solar panels don’t need a ton of maintenance throughout their lifetime. A solar panel is constructed from tempered glass. They can withstand:

Strong winds

Snow

Hail

Rough weather

Solar panels also don’t have any moveable parts. This feature cuts down on the number of problems you could face with your system.

How Often Should They Be Maintained?

At the very least, it’s recommended to schedule an annual solar panel inspection appointment. How frequently you have your panels maintained depends on how much rain or snow you get. The slope of your panels will also affect your solar maintenance routine.

There are a few different maintenance schedules you should keep in mind with your solar panels. They are:

You can review the performance of your solar panel system every so often, especially during major weather events. You can perform a system diagnostic if you notice a decrease in performance.

How Much Does Solar Panel Maintenance Cost?

You’ll need to hire a professional solar panel company to conduct your annual inspection. You might also want to hire them to clean your solar panels. They have the tools and expertise needed to safely clean them.

The cost of solar panel maintenance varies based on different factors. This can include:

The number of panels you have

If they’re damaged

Some solar panel companies include maintenance visits in their installation cost. There are many online resources where you can learn about solar panels and their cost.

Tips for Cleaning Your Solar Panels

One of the most important things to keep in mind when cleaning your solar panels is safety. You want to keep yourself safe from falling off of your roof. You also don’t want to cause any damage to your solar panels by cleaning them improperly.

You don’t have to get any special solar panel cleaning tools. You can take care of cleaning problems with a few things that you already have lying around your house. Contact your solar panel installation company if you have any questions.

Ice and Snow

Your solar panels should get installed at a steep angle if you live in an area that commonly gets snow and ice. The steeper the angle, the easier your panels can shed accumulated snow.

You can brush ice and snow off of your panels if you’re experiencing significant accumulation. Do this daily, depending on how much snow you’re getting.

You can pour lukewarm water onto your solar panels. Don’t use hot water. Hot water will cause your panels to crack.

Slowly pour the water over the panels, rinsing off the build-up. You can then squeegee off the remaining residue so it can’t refreeze.

Debris and Dust

Use a water hose or leaf blower to get rid of the debris on your solar panels. This is a safe and effective method to remove most of the dust and other items that are on your panels.

Keep in mind that you don’t want to use a pressure washer or high-pressure hose nozzle. The strong force can damage your solar panels.

If you notice that your solar panels are still dirty, you can clean them with:

Glass cleaner

Water

A microfiber cloth

You’ll want to avoid abrasive materials and cleansers. Those items can damage your panels.

Common Solar Panel Issues

The technician evaluating your solar panels might notice an issue or area of damage. You could’ve also been suspicious of a problem due to a decrease in efficiency in your system. Let’s discuss some of the most prevalent solar panel repair issues.

Wiring Damage

Your solar panel system includes external wires and cables. They can get damaged over the years, from mice chewing on them to high winds ripping them apart. A qualified technician can repair your wires, getting your system back up and running.

Inverter Problems

Your solar panels convert UV rays into direct currents. Your solar panel inverter converts the direct currents into alternating currents. You can power your home with this type of electricity.

Your solar panel system can’t generate and store electricity without the inverter. While solar panels are designed to last several decades, your inverter is not. It might need to get repaired or replaced.

Wear and Tear

Your solar panels will start to break down as they’re continually exposed to the elements. Your panels might wear down earlier than predicted. It also might be time to upgrade to a new system.

Stay on Top of Maintaining Solar Panels

Maintaining solar panels is key to ensuring your system lasts for many years. It also helps you get the most out of your solar panel system.

Schedule routine maintenance appointments and monitor your system. You might be able to pinpoint a repair issue before it becomes a more serious problem.

Did you find this article helpful? Check out one of our other blog posts on home improvement projects.

