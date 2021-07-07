SOURCES: WATCHED TB JOSHUA

Prophet TB Joshua’s Family

I stand here today to say thank you for choosing me, caring for me and nurturing me. Thank you for being a good father to the children, thank you for shielding me from those who were bent on soiling our lives; you were undeterred,” Evelyn said – Evelyn Joshua.

“Since I became more socially aware and more inquisitive about my dad’s life I realised that the implications of such lifestyle was that once he was done accomplishing what he was sent for he would be called back home to the one who sent him,” – Promise Joshua.

You were a great teacher, yet a good student, a lion, yet a lamb – TB Joshua son-in-law, Mr Brian Moshi.

The Wife and Children of the Prophet TB Joshua alongside other personalities on Tuesday the 6th July 2021 paid their last respects to the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) in service of tributes held in his honour.

The service was part of the weeklong ceremony theme, Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua – Not Mine But God’s Own.

The all-day tribute ceremony comes after a candlelight procession that was held in the Prophet honour.

In Evelyn Joshua tributes, who is the wife of the Prophet, described her husband as a man who was dedicated to his divine call.

“The lion himself, I have spent 31 years with my husband, T.B.J, the man in the Synagogue that is the name I fondly call him. Our lives were not without trials and tests and as a Christian, I know trials and tests cannot break the one who relies on God’s strength.

“You taught me to know that tests and trials are the soil on which our faith flourishes. For gold to become gold, it must pass through the fire. Your vision remains more clearer to me with time and without distractions.

“As I watch, see you labour with passion with dedication, hard work to grow from an eight-membership assembly sitting on a mat to wooden chairs and to the level which we are today unto the glory of God.” You grew me to be the woman I am today.

“I stand here today to say thank you for choosing me, caring for me and nurturing me. Thank you for being a good father to the children, thank you for shielding me from those who came to our home with ulterior motives and because you did not give in to their guilt desires, they are bent on soiling your noble name yet you were undeterred.” Evelyn said.

She said that her husband spent his life on things that would outlive him.

Evelyn said her husband’s death was peaceful, but regretted that he would no longer be seen on earth.

“It is, however, comforting that you have gone home after service; sleep on my beloved. Sleep on my God’s general.”

The prophet three children, Serah, Promise, and Heart said he would be missed by the church, world, and family.

In Serah’s tribute to her late father, she said, “I will truly miss your wisdom, knowledge, your mystery and your humour. You have lived a life of unwavering commitment to passion and service. I have no reservations to say that my dad has the biggest heart that I know of and he was a true humanitarian to this nation. What a feat you have left for all of us to live up to.”

His son-in-law, Mr Brian Moshi, the husband to Serah said that TB Joshua lived an exemplary life of service to God and humanity. Moshi said that his father-in-law could do many things at the same time.

“You were a great teacher, yet a good student, a lion, yet a lamb. I have doubted so many times if you were human; you never waited for tomorrow to accomplish what could be done today,” Moshi said

Promise, the second daughter of the late preacher, said his death was a piece of sad news.

“Growing up as a biological daughter of Prophet T.B. Joshua, my dad made me understand that he is on to this world. For him, life on Earth was spiritual warfare and not a place to get too comfortable like it was home.

“He spent each day like it was his last with most of his time spent at his prayer mountain focusing on executing an assignment only he seems to be in the know of what the instructions were.”

“Since I became more socially aware and more inquisitive about my dad’s life I realised that the implications of such lifestyle was that once he was done accomplishing what he was sent for he would be called back home to the one who sent him,” she said.

In Heart’s tribute to her father, the youngest daughter stated that he showed her immeasurable love.