SOURCES: WATCHED TB JOSHUA

“I am not your General Overseer; my dear husband and our dear father, the prophet for generations, Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua, remains the founder and General Overseer of The SCOAN.”

“I represent the symbol of that love.”

“We will work together, pray together, fight the fight of faith together, win together so that we can all inherit the everlasting home together.”

The Chairperson and leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations, Lagos, Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, has declared that her husband, Prophet TB Joshua, remains the General Overseer and Founder of the SCOAN.

This she said in her spirit filled speech as she made a clarion call to all partners and members of the SCOAN worldwide to work hand-in-hand with her new leadership to move the ministry forward.

Below is her address as posted on the ministry official Facebook page:

Mrs. Evelyn Joshua

A SPECIAL ADDRESS FROM EVELYN JOSHUA

I am pleased to address you at this moment upon my appointment as the leader of The SCOAN. To all our members, Partners, friends and compatriots in faith, I say, Good Morning and Win Today. It has been three months since the glorious home call of our dear father, founder and General Overseer, Senior Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, which occurred on 5th June, 2021.

These past three months have surely been challenging, but we thank you all for remaining strong and for keeping the faith as we had been trained, built, instructed and taught by God’s servant himself that trials are the soil upon which faith flourishes. We salute your faith.

Today, like always, is a new dawn in The SCOAN. As we all know, Prophet T.B. Joshua fought the good fight of the Kingdom and finished strong, to the glory of God. We have now commenced the journey from where our father left the baton. He had already prepared us all for this new phase, and we must rise up to the occasion as a team under the command of God and the direction of the Holy Spirit. This journey is for us all.

The SCOAN cannot be without you – all the members, Partners and friends of the Ministry. So, this now serves as a clarion call for you all to rise as an army of God as we push this Great Commission forward.

I am not your General Overseer; my dear husband and our dear father, the prophet for generations, Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua, remains the founder and General Overseer of The SCOAN.

Like my beloved husband used to say, “Let love lead.” Today, I represent the symbol of that love, even as he continues to reside by the right hand of his Maker. I am only a servant who, under the leadership and direction of the Holy Spirit, will team up with you all to direct the affairs of this great Ministry.

We will work together, pray together, fight the fight of faith together, win together so that we can all inherit the everlasting home together.

I know that we have all missed the congregation of our brethren for the past one and a half years, but let me assure you that as God leads, we shall all soon converge again and worship God together as a family. So, watch out! There is no gainsaying the fact that I and the entire team – we need your prayers, support, encouragement and advice all at this time. The duty is much, the burden is heavy, but we will all cast them unto Jesus, who has already given a promise of His help.

I thank you all once again for the love and support you have shown to this Ministry and Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua for the past years. But if there is any time to show that love more, the time is now. Let me again assure you, as it has always been the watchword of this Ministry, that God is always with us.

Emmanuel! God bless you all.

Thank you.