Airtel Malawi Acting Sales and Distribution Director Misheck Kavuta

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Three women were over the moon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after walked away with MK1 million each in Airtel Yabeba promotion’s second draw.

The development has excited the company saying the promotion is meant to uplift low income earners for better lives.

The MK1 million trio winners in the second draw including Zebron Chapomba a transporter from Naperi in Blantyre, Ronace Kambwera a hardware trader from Zolozolo in Mzuzu, Lonjezo Chikuse from Area 23 in Lilongwe and Margret Levinson at Chiwamba, Lilongwe rural.

Margaret Levinson after learning the good news expressed gratitude for the first time in her life winning cash that will change her life for better.

“I feel like this is a dream. It is not usual to win this kind of money in a blink of an eye. I should thank Airtel Malawi for having this promotion which will help in sorting out several things at my home. I will use the money to start a business and support my kids,” she said.

Speaking after the draw, Airtel Malawi Acting Sales and Distribution Director Misheck Kavuta said the promotion is attracting a lot of customers and the participation is very satisfactory.

Kavuta said as a company, Airtel Malawi is very pleased to make people’s dreams a reality through the promotion.

“So far we are happy, we are seeing customers across participating and we are also seeing winners from all parts of the country being lucky in the promotion. We aim to empower people to live their dreams and the promotion is so far achieving that,” he said.

Second draw in Airtel Yabeba promotion

The promotion was launched on May 12 this year as one way of celebrating reaching the five million subscribers mark last December.

To stand a chance of winning cash prizes in the promotion, Airtel Malawi subscribers only need to recharge with at least MK200 of airtime in a week.

The promotion will run for 12 weeks from May 13 to August 15, 2021 will reward 48 lucky customers with MK1 million each and a grand prize of MK5 million.

As consolation prizes, 150 as well as 3000 lucky customers will also stand a chance to win K100, 000 monthly and K10, 000 weekly respectively.

The Airtel Yabeba Promotion comes after The Smartphone network had the Bandulo Bandulo promotion in 2018 which made 30 millionaires across the country