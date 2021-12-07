……….MALAWI 42-31 ZAMBIA

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Junior Queens on Tuesday December 7, 2021 taught Zambia some netball lessons at the on going regional Five netball tournament taking place in Maseru,Lesotho.

Zambia suffered a 42 goals to 31 to junior Queens in which looked like an avenge mission for their brothers who were thrashed by Young Chipolopolo in the COSAFA Under 17 tournament by a three goals to one margin.

The Malawi Under 18 netball team battle it out in the finals against the heavyweights South Africa.

The junior Queens victory comes as junior flames faced shameful defeat by Zambia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...