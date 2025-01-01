By Burnett Munthal

1) Tragic! Malawi Veep Saulos Chilima, Nine Others Die in Plane Crash

This story captured the nation’s grief following the untimely demise of Vice President Chilima and his entourage, marking one of the most tragic events in Malawi’s recent history. Many questions remain unanswered even after the so-called commission of Inquiry issued its report.

2) 79th UNGA Address: Chakwera Rebukes Unequal World

Chakwera address UNGA

A powerful speech where President Chakwera called for fairness and reform in global systems, resonating with many across the globe. A speech that was only given relevancy in Malawi.

3) Questionnaire Sent to Minister Moses Kunkuyu on Government’s Purchase of Toyota Prados Remains Unanswered

Hon. Moses Kunkuyu: The ghosting silence on Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi’s denial

This piece delved into government accountability and transparency regarding controversial expenditures, sparking public debate. Once again Ministers in Malawi are not accountable.

4) Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tribute: Honoring VP Saulos Chilima’s Legacy

A heartfelt tribute highlighting the profound impact of VP Chilima’s leadership and contributions to Malawi. However, those that question the whole plane crush still need answers from the President. The Incompetency of the MCP

5) Fueling Malawi’s Crisis: Leadership and Economic Turmoil

An in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by Malawi’s leadership amidst rising economic instability.

6) Opposition Leader Chaponda Describes “2024 as a Year of Darkness, Leadership Void”

A critical reflection by opposition leader George Chaponda on the year’s political and leadership struggles. The Incompetency of the MCP has seen a rise in the popularity of the DPP.

7) Rising Political Intimidation in Malawi: A Threat to Democracy

This investigative article shed light on increasing cases of political suppression and its implications for Malawi’s democratic future.

8) Economic Instability, a Threat to Malawi’s Development Agenda

A report examining the economic hurdles hindering Malawi’s progress towards its development goals.

9) Next Government Vows to Investigate and Prosecute MCP Officials for Alleged Corruption

A bold promise by opposition parties to tackle corruption, hinting at potential shifts in governance.

10) Press Freedom Under Siege: Analyzing the Deterioration of Journalistic Independence in Malawi Under President Chakwera

An exposé on the state of press freedom in Malawi, highlighting concerns of media suppression and its effects.