SINGAPORE, 8 February 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced its partnership with leading global digital assets institution Cabital today.

Through this partnership, Bybit users can buy crypto using EUR and GBP seamlessly and directly on the Bybit platform via bank transfers, and transfer crypto between their Bybit and Cabital wallets with no deposit fees required. As a fiat on-ramp is the first step in a crypto trader’s experience, this offers an entry point to users looking to expand their portfolios and venture into crypto trading.

Additionally, Cabital’s system scans numerous exchanges to provide users with the best rates for full price transparency. It is also fortified with technologies from the market leader in crypto security and infrastructure, Fireblocks, which safeguards users’ funds with best-in-class, institutional grade protections.

“Cabital’s goals of creating an innovative and reliable crypto experience are aligned with ours to bring forth next level trading to our users and elevate their experience,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We at Bybit are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Cabital, and look forward to empowering folks from all walks of life in realizing their financial goals through crypto. Let’s revolutionize the industry together.”

“Cabital believes that it should be easy to buy crypto,” said Raymond Hsu, co-founder and CEO of Cabital. “We are very excited about partnering with Bybit and helping their customers buy crypto in a seamless and safe fashion. With Cabital’s fiat on-ramp solution, Bybit users can now buy crypto at some of the most competitive prices in the market. We achieve this through an off-chain settlement mechanism with Bybit, allowing their users to avoid hefty gas fees. Let’s take the crazy out of crypto and help millions of more people achieve financial independence.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

For media enquiries, please contact:press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow Bybit’s social media platforms on

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

About Cabital

Cabital is a trusted digital financial institution to buy, sell and earn cryptocurrency — generating up to 12% APY . The company’s purpose is to empower people to earn passive income safely and securely with their cryptocurrencies. Our main product is Cabital Earn, a cryptocurrency wealth management platform that enables customers to earn high yields on their digital assets. Cabital’s compliance programme is modelled after leading global financial service providers. We use SumSub’s biometric identity verification solution to manage the risk of identity fraud. To provide our customers with peace of mind, all customers’ crypto assets are held with Fireblocks, one of the world’s most trusted digital asset custody, transfer and settlement platforms. We have been using Chainalysis’ KYT and Reactor products since our formation to empower us to meet applicable regulatory requirements on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) in each of our markets with ease and agility. Cabital is registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a cryptocurrency exchange operator and a cryptocurrency depository wallet operator. Cabital carries out its activities in accordance with Lithuanian regulations on AML/CTF, and is subject to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation. Cabital is audited yearly by an external auditor and places compliance and licensing at the core of its business.

Cabital was founded by Raymond Hsu in 2020. Prior to establishing Cabital, Raymond worked for over a decade, holding leadership positions in fintech companies such as Airwallex and global banks including Citibank. Cabital’s leadership team has extensive experience working in leading traditional financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Nomura Securities, UBS and AIA Group.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...