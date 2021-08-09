Alick Sikelo sex predator

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s top Human Resources (HR) specialist Alick Sikelo has been cornered in a sexual harassment shame.

We can reveal that it has been long time coming for Sikelo to face the boot after several complaints from female employees in one of the network providers over his sexual advances and harassment on them.

But now the company’s top management has now finally fired Sikelo after some female members of staff successfully lodged a complaint.

“Yes he has been sacked,” confirmed one senior member of staff.

But one top manager confirmed the sacking of Sikelo and pushed us back to company’s boss for official comment.

“But it’s true that he has been relieved of his duties but for details contact the Managing Director, ” said the manager who insisted that he should not be quoted as he officially does not speak on behalf of the company.

Insiders said Sikelo used his position to gain sexual favours from some women employees who were in return promoted while those who refused to give in to his sexual demands were victimized.

“Some of the women who were professional and refused to sleep with him were victimized but because he was being shielded by some big bosses who also do the same, he survived but this time it got to top management and that is why he got the sack,” said an employee privy to the issue.

Some female employees of the company also lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman but the matter is yet to be concludes.