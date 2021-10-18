Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy

With the dust now settled on the third leg of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy, there is a question as to what happens next in the heavyweight division, and it is a question that is being asked by a considerable number of people.

Because such was the spectacle in the most recent offering of Fury vs Wilder, that the boxing world wanted more heavyweight action and with the WBC championship still around the waist of the man who held the belt going into the fight, it is time to line up his next opponent.

An opponent that was meant to be Anthony Joshua and had the Olympic gold medallist adhered to his part of the plan, then the “Battle of Britain” that had been waiting in the wings for quite a while, would finally come to light.

Unfortunately for Joshua and fans of the 31-year-old, the best laid plans have a habit of being disrupted and after losing to Ukrainian Oleksander Usyk last month, all the other major heavyweight belts are now homed in Eastern Europe.

Such was the shock that took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, that Unibet who are one of the best bookmakers in the market, would have made a considerable amount of profit after 12 rounds of pugilistic warfare.

Warfare that saw Usyk declared the winner by virtue of a points decision and by the time his hand was lifted by the referee of the fight, the landscape of boxing’s heavyweight division had changed completely.

Because although boxing rarely operates in tournament circles, there was a feeling that both Fury and Joshua were in the de-facto Semi-finals and if they cleared both their hurdles, it would open up a British superfight in 2022.

However, that plan has now been given a considerable setback, as although the Manchester-born Fury upheld his end of the bargain by getting the better of nemesis Deontay Wilder for the second time in three fights, his compatriot failed to do his bit.

Which means, there is something of a fork in the road at present and one that arguably has Joshua at the centre of it – even if he has recently tasted a second career defeat and in again in somewhat shock circumstances.

Because although the boxer from Watford does not hold any belts at present, he does perhaps hold a considerable bargaining chip and one that comes in the shape of a rematch clause against the man who most recently bested him in London.

Now it offers the Brit the opportunity to become a three-time world champion and win back everything he lost in September. Should he do that, then the possibility of a “Battle of Britain” once again comes to the fore.

At the same time, even though there is no scope for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder IV, the ‘Gypsy King’ will have to clear a mandatory hurdle of his own and one that could create a different all-British clash.

With Dillian Whyte constantly being a part of the WBC title picture, there is a sense that he has continually knocked on the door but never been answered and he feels seemingly overlooked, when it comes to the awarding of championship opportunities.

Then again, that could soon change, if he clears a final hurdle of his own and with a clash against Otto Wallin potentially acting as the WBC final eliminator, there is every chance that the winner would act as Fury’s next defence.

Which if this is the case, means we are back to the de-facto Semi-final stage of sorts and if Fury gets the better of either Wallin or Whyte, he will then sit back and see who the winner of the Usyk vs Joshua rematch is.

Only then will the path to total unification become a lot clearer and although boxing fans may feel that they have been deprived of witnessing two British stars finally square off, it is a scenario that could play out in the end. Even if the way it plays out, is not quite what people expected.

Of course, if it is Fury vs Whyte as the next WBC offering and the former of these two does his bit, then there is no reason why he cannot finally get his hands on the other Brit in the equation – that is, if Joshua manages to reach the heavyweight summit once again and claim back his belts.