UTM expels embattled Michael Usi for indiscipline

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition UTM has expelled former party leader Michael Usi for indiscipline after failing to appear before disciplinary committee on Monday, December 30, 2024.

In press statement issued by UTM Secretary General has order Usi to cease using the party’s materials as a member with immediate effect.

Usi who is Malawi Vice President has been defiant to new UTM leadership arguing that it was put into power illegally through the Mzuzu convention.

Usi is therefore to comment on the expulsion from the party.