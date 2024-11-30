“UTM isn’t for sale, I’m here to stay and form next government in 2025”-Dr Dalitso Kabambe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected UTM President Dr Dalitso Kabambe has hinted at critics’ speculation that he joined the party to take to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

Addressing the news conference on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in the capital Lilongwe, Dr Kabambe hinted that he is in UTM Party as its genuine leader and ready to form next government.

The former Reserve Bank Of Malawi (RBM) Governor assures, “UTM is my home! I’m here to stay. This noble party is not for sale. Be assured that with UTM will form next government in 2025 end Malawi’s social-economic ills.

“My appeal to all Malawians is to go and register that we set legitimate government with economic sound for better nation”.

Below is Dr. Kabambe’s statement addressing UTM members and nation as new leader of the party…



Fellow Malawians, Greetings!

Today, as I stand before you, I feel a profound sense of gratitude and responsibility. I extend my heartfelt thanks from Nsanje to Chitipa for placing your trust in me as the President of the UTM.

The journey ahead of us is not a small one; it is monumental. We have a significant task before us: to rebuild our party and to foster unity among our members.

Let me remind each one of you that the UTM is not just a political party; it is a movement—a movement owned by the people and for the people.

It is our collective responsibility to create an atmosphere of unity, collaboration, and peace within our ranks.

I am committed to being a leader who encourages an open-door policy.

In our movement, every voice matters, and every opinion counts. Together, we will ensure that our ideals are not lost but are cherished andupheld.

As we carry the weight of our responsibilities, let us not forget the legacy of our founding president, the late Dr Saulous Chilima. It is imperative that we honor his vision and guidance.

We must embody the principles that led to the founding

of this great movement. I pledge to protect and advance the SKC legacy, embedding it within the very DNA of UTM during my tenure.

We must seek the truth about the tragic accident that took him from us, and ensure that it is addressed with the seriousness it warrants.

I also urge each one of you to respect the foundational members of our party. Their wisdom and experience are vital as we move forward. UTM is a people driven movement, and it is your voices and your stories that will guide us.

I am devoted to defending the rights of every UTM member and every Malawian. It is every citizen’s constitutional right to live free from fear, free from violence, and free from oppression.

Our objective is clear: to unify our movement, harness our collective strength, and work tirelessly to form the next government. But let this not be merely an aspiration; let it be our commitment.

We must all surrender ourselves to this duty—to fight against tribalism, nepotism, corruption, regionalism, and cronyism that threaten our integrity and unity

Let us approach this task with unwavering determination. I have absolute faith that together, we can lead the UTM into a new era, one where we reach every corner of this country with a message of hope, unity, and change.

We can build the Malawi we deserve—a Malawi where every child dreams without limits, where every citizen thrives, and where justice, peace, and prosperity reign.

As we move forward, let us remind ourselves: Osaopa, Osafuka, Osatopa. Let these words guide us as we walk this journey hand in hand. Together, we will rise, together we will overcome, and together we will achieve greatness.

Thank you.