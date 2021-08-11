Newton Kambala

President Lazarus Chakwera has on 11 August, 2021 fired Energy Minister, Newton Kambala in connection with his alleged embroilment in fuel supply contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

According to a press statement issued on August 11, 2021 and signed by the Secretary to President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the removal of Kambala from the ministerial position is with immediate effect.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 95 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has removed Honourable Newton Kambala from the Cabinet, as a Cabinet member, with effect from today, 11th August, 2021,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further indicates that all responsibilities and duties of the ministry will be exercised by the Head of State, Lazarus Chakwera.

The country’s graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau – ACB, on Monday, arrested Kambala, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President, Enock Chihana and Presidential Advisor on Strategies, Chris Chaima Banda, for being involved in the Nocma contracts saga.

The trio is accused of attempting to influence the awarding of the contracts to fuel suppliers.