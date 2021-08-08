LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Information have assured the nation of readiness to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s 41st staled for Monday, August 9, 2021 at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

The assurance comes barely hours before Malawi host the SADC Summit with all preparatory work done with massive roads network improvement from Kamuzu International Airport to BICC.

Foreign Affairs Minister Eisenhower Mkaka along side Information Minister Gospel Kazako told the news conference on Sunday morning, August 8, that about ten heads of state will attend the SADC Summit.

Mkaka disclosed that MK4 billion has been budgeted for the Summit saying Malawi government has contributed about MK1.2 billion including operation costs; accommodation, decoration, conference materials and among others.

He added that corporate world and development partners have also contributed handsomely towards the event.

The foreign affairs Minister revealed that about 400 delegates are expected to patronise the Summit till August 19, 2021.

Information Minister Kazako echoed on the same saying government has done the best to meet the Summit standard requirement.

Kazako therefore urged Malawians to embrace the summit that the nation achieve its agenda of regional integration.

He appealed to political parties to leave behind differences ahead of the Summit saying “Internal political matters should be put a side for the successful of the conference”

“We are ready and study to host the SADC Summit. It’s up to Malawians support our President Lazarus Chakwera ahead of SADC Chairship ascendancy. We might have a few issues, internal political matters but those should be buried during the Summit,” urges Kazako.

Malawi President Chakwera is expect to take SADC mantle on August 17, 2021 to the next 12 months

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a Regional Economic Community comprising 16 Member States; Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Established in 1992, SADC is committed to Regional Integration and poverty eradication within Southern Africa through economic development and ensuring peace and security.