Who: The African Development Bank’s Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM) When: 2 November 2021, 11:00 to 12:30 GMT Where: Virtual

We are pleased to invite you to the IRM webinar for civil society organizations, with the theme: IRM 2.0: Improving Accessibility and Equitability for Communities in Africa.

This outreach event will take place virtually on 2 November 2021 from 11.00 am to 12.30 am GMT and will bring together CSO representatives from across Africa that have engaged with the Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM) of the African Development Bank Group over the past two years.

The webinar will share IRM’s New Policy Framework with CSOs with a view to improving their roles in complaints handling processes.

The expected outcomes of this event are that:

Participating CSOs will familiarize themselves with IRM’s new rules and better understand their roles in the complaints handling processes. Relationships between the IRM and participating CSOs will be enhanced.

Speakers will include representatives of the IRM and international CSOs working in the field of accountability. The webinar will feature presentations and Q&A sessions and will be conducted in English and French.

The webinar is organized by the Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM), collaborating with a group of international CSOs that have actively participated in the public consultations of IRM’s Third Policy Review.

Please register here

Source African Development Bank Group