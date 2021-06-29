What: Webinar on climate change adaptation

Who: The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank, the Economic, Social & Cultural Council of the African Union, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

When: 8 July 2021, 10.30-12.00 GMT

Where: Virtual

The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank, in partnership with the African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, will host the fourth and last webinar in the Covid-19 Awareness and Community Empowerment Series.

The partners initiated this series in March 2020 to raise awareness among African citizens and civil society about the pandemic and the associated public health guidance from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

This webinar will address the involvement of civil society organizations in Building Climate Adaptation for Resilient Growth amid Covid-19. The discussion will focus on actions needed to build climate resilience in Africa after the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to scale up adaptation finance from public, private, domestic resources, and innovative financing instruments. The session also provides an opportunity to start formulating the position of civil society organizations on the upcoming COP26.

Source African Development Bank Group