The late Nosicelo Mtebeni

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Weird! South Africa law student at University of Fort Hare is reportedly killed by boyfriend thereafter rocked her body parts in a suitcase.

The deceased aged 23, identified as Nosicelo Mtebeni met the face on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the city of Eastern London in that country.

Mtebeni’s family visited the scene of the crime for the first time on Sunday.

The victim’s dismembered body was found in a suitcase in the suburb of Quigney in East London.

Some of her body parts were discovered in bags outside her boyfriend’s residence, while her head and hands were discovered inside his room.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Devastated students and university staff members will be holding a night vigil for Mtebeni and taking a stand against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The Office of the Premier has sent its condolences to Mtebeni’s family.

The university is providing psycho support.

