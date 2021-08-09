These phones are used but reliable, as more and more people buy them. These types of phones are cheaper and there are a variety of models, so find the one you want. People who have tried these phones have been happy.

What is the company Gorilla iPhones?

It is a retail dealer that sells used mobile phones in South Africa. They physically account for phones that are made by different manufacturers. From old models the most current ones. So if you need a used mobile that is affordable and of high quality. You will surely be in the right place.

Different models arrive daily in this company. At Gorilla Phones they work with an excellent and prepared team. The phones they offer are licensed, used, and processed through a quality program. To ensure that the product you have received is in excellent condition. Also in this company, they have unlocked and locked models that include full Apple iPhone models.

What are the Gorilla Phones company products?

This company offers several modern and elegant products, such as different models of iPhone phones, different types of cases, and screen protectors. These products are designed to meet the needs of fans.

What are the iPhones that this company sells?

The iPhone that they sell in this company are modern, elegant, and sought after, these are:

iPhone 6 or iPhone 7

7-inch HD retina display

Fingerprint sensor

A9 chip with 64-bit architecture

Available in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.

6 months warranty

Certified used

iPhone 7

Retina HD display

12 MP camera

7Mp front lens

Available in 32GB and 128GB

Unlocked in Black, Red, Gold, Jet, and Rose Gold

Includes headphones and a charger

iPhone 8

7 and 5.5 inches LCD screen

Fast A11 processor

Glass body

Improved camera

With loudspeakers

Available GB 64 GB, 256 GB

What are the shipping policies

This company provides various shipping policies. When you access the website of this company, you need to indicate that you agree and have read. To be bound by the conditions and terms.

Declarations and privacy

Here the privacy of customers is recognized. All information about customer orders is with the company and also with external customers.

Limitation of personal and non-commercial use

This site is recommended for personal and non-commercial use. The content and the site are only used as a resource for purchase. You may not copy, modify, copy, publish, make derivative works. Sell ​​the content whatever or transfer information, content, services, and products obtained from this page greatly.

In which city in South Africa do you sell this type of cell phone?

These cell phones are currently sold in Pietermaritzburg, you must know this information if they find you on this site.

This article is made for you to learn more about this company. If you want to know more information, go to their website https://www.gorillaphones.co.za/pages/terms-and-conditions, so that you know everything you want to know about their cell phones and other products that this company offers.

