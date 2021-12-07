…….ZAMBIA 3-1 MALAWI

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Under 17 Football National Team on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 suffered a three to one defeat in the hands of their usual suspect,Zambia in the semifinals of this year’s COSAFA Youth Tournament taking place in Maseru,Lesotho.

Young Chipolopolo Boys scored through Joseph Banda and Mathews Banda while Derklek Msakakuona’s boys scored through Blessings Kamowa.

The loss means Malawi have again missed a chance of reaching finals of the tournament this year.Zambia have progressed into the finals and they will be meeting the winner between Angola and Eswatini.

