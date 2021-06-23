– Advertisement –





A Zambian TV anchor is being investigated for demanding his unpaid salary on a live news bulletin.

In a viral video, Kabinda Kalimina who works with KBN TV was captured going off the script and demanding for his salary and that of his colleagues soon after providing the headlines.

“Away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid. Unfortunately, on KBN we haven’t been paid. People are getting instruments on KBN…Sharon and everyone else haven’t been paid, including myself. We have to get paid,” he said.

However, he was cut off almost immediately.

Reacting to this, management of the TV station alleged that Kalimina’s antics has brought the station’s name into disrepute. They also accused him of exhibiting a “drunken behavior”.

The statement released by Kennedy Mambwe, owner and chief executive officer of KBN TV, warned that anyone who had assisted Kalimina in his “outrageous stunt” would face disciplinary action.

“As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night.

Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that ‘One-Night stunt of Fame’ with the contempt it deserves.

As management, we are carrying out investigations to determine how a drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme.”

Source: Africafeeds.com