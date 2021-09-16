Prophet Shepherd Mbwazvo in cell

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A Zimbabwean self-styled prophet in Gweru area reportedly raped a client after misrepresenting to her that she was healing her of pains experienced during menstruation.

The matter came to light after the 21-year-old victim became pregnant.

Shepherd Mbwazvo aged appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula facing rape charges on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Mbwazvo was remanded in custody to October 6, 2021.

Circumstances leading to the arrest are that he took his client to Dunraven Falls in Boterekwa, Shurugwi where the alleged cleansing ceremony took place.

The State represented by Kwanele Njini alleges that on an unknown date during April 2021 at Dunraven where many churches carry out cleansing ceremonies, the accused separated the complainant from the rest and took her to a secluded place.

Further allegations are that Mbwazvo ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and lie on the ground to enable him to apply some medicine to her private part.

The Court heard that the complainant complied and the accused applied an unknown substance on her.

It is the State’s case that the prophet then inserted his organ into the complainant without her consent, Masvingo Mirror reports.