First of all we must hunt for the squirrel that plucked the hard fruit to break the Elephant task before we blame on the falling hard fruit.

This is the point of departure for all the woes that our nation is in. From energy to agriculture, from tourism to industrialization etc.

To blame the 31 years of Dr. Kamuzu Banda is being the weakest nation. Rwanda was the poorest recently but after the war that massacred over 800 thousand the country has been turned around.

Botswana under founding president Sir Seretse Khama was the poorest with no land to farm but 16 years later became the prosperous nation.

The case of Malawi is not because our nation was created poor but it is solely to do with leadership character and style.

History tells us of the purported Dam that was to be built to generate more energy that provoked enemity between Kamuzu Banda and Henry Chipembele if not some other figureheads in the founding government.

By then we must know the population was as small as 2 million and Electricity was regarded as luxury only for the elite and the rich.

24 years of democracy and multiparty dispensation is the time “thinkers of MAENGA must concede we have wasted the precious time from rebuilding this nation.

Malawi got lost or missed an opportunity immediately after multiparty in 1994. This is the time we betrayed our nation. Leaders of the time had myopia of not knowing what to do. The trend has continued till the leaders of today.

Development agenda of Malawi focus more on political score sheet not national score card. These two sheets “political score sheet and national score card” are what both educated and uneducated Malawi leaders have failed to differentiate.

Kamuzu Banda despite his fears of citizens that he could be deposed, or whatever intention he had to rule for life had both cards in his pocket. He really wanted to score all sheets at one time.

This is why if we go on the drawing board of our national agenda every development plans are set.

Democracy has destroyed all that.

Do not fault the Utopian dictum to declare that multiparty and democracy were fought by gallant people but led by fools.

After 24 years there is no national agenda. Each and every president or political party that comes into the government pursue its own political score sheet but not national agenda.

Today when we are the only nation on Earth using 200 megawatts of energy in a country of 17 million citizens, we need and we must blame our political score sheet ideology.

Malawi with educated leaders has the most stupid leaders who think of themselves first before the nation. This is the tragedy of the country.

The Utopian and Maenga have uncovered serious scandals that deprive our nation from tangible development; the system of “political score sheet” hate and demonize us to be enemies of state.

If Malawi used the system of national score card, the expozee that Maenga and the Utopian have disclosed could be the blue print to justify the end of corruption and state looting in Malawi, so that development could blanket our country.

Alas! “Political score sheet” hate exposition of secrets and syndicates of theft by public servants that includes the president.

Resources and funds that could augument national development score card on enhancing energy generation to at least 900 to 1200 megawatts have been siphoned into political pockets.

Resources and funds that could spearhead abundant production to outsource imports while strengthening exports have built political mansions, villas and fattened offshore bank accounts to enrich the political score sheet of few elites in the system.

No wonder Malawi used to export five cash crops 31 years before multiparty democracy; today we are exporting only one crop tobacco.

The birth of multiparty democracy we have imported a lot and exported less or nothing. During Kamuzu Banda’s era we exported much and imported less. There was a company “Malawi Export Promotion Council” today there is Dubai Exibition.

To answer a question from the “think tanker” sister Juliana Lunguzi, persistent blackouts will stop the day Malawi will have leaders that envy to promote and advance an agenda of “national score card” but if the status quo reigns persistent blackouts are but the beginning of chaos.

However from the look of the current political scenario between the players; MAENGA and this dictum do not see or smell any leadership that is willing to change the status quo, because what is being smelt is the competition of dwarfs fighting as to who the best ‘state thief’ will be than the rest.

This is why Bakili Muluzi stole MK1.7 billion, Bingu Wa Mutharika stole MK61 billion, Joyce Banda in her stint rule about MK30 billion was lost and now under president Peter Mutharika over MK90 billion got lost while it is the same team that embezzled MK577 billion.

They are not done they are still siphoning. Case in point tractors aimed at production for exports ended up in the homes of leaders (competition of dwarfs).

To drive home the message; all the siphoned money are not part of the national score card but political score sheet which in future must account as to who was the richest president and cabinet minister under multiparty democracy.

What can be done to end this troublesome history is to replace political score sheet with national score card.

By this a “think tank” like MAENGA must be recognized and asked to draw a blueprint that will be a “National Agenda” to work hand in hand with the newly formed National Planning Commission.

In this case all revenues will have to look at Energy of “solar farming” energy as an urgent need for short term.

Wind energy must be sourced from Germany as a medium term means while long term energy must focus on tunnel boring canals for irrigation boosting commercial agriculture from the five lakes of Malawi as well as bigger rivers of North and South Rukuru, Songwe, Dwangwa, Ruo and others.

In the process the underground tunnels could produce abundant hydro power plants across the country as long term measures.

Sister “think tanker” Lunguzi this can only happen in a nation where citizens, leaders, political parties are fighting harder to win “national Agenda score card”.

In this case all pipes of corruption must be sealed, all office bearers that serve their personal interests must be wiped off.

The Utopian dictum do not see this scenario taking shape in a short distant future under the current leadership and political parties around in Malawi.

The weekend dictum of the Utopian representing Maenga about persistent blackouts in Malawi end here.

the day we will be serious with our nation Malawi will be a paradise.

